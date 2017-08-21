Paramedical courses being modernised: Dr Ghias

Staff Reporter

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab on Sunday said that paramedical syllabus of students being modernised and capable professional teachers were being provided so that the latest techniques might be adopted.

He was addressing the Independence Day cake-cutting ceremony, held at the School of Allied Health Sciences under the aegis of Allied Health Professional Association.

Prof Ghias said that new generation should be given technical knowledge and be prepared as a responsible citizen, which would help them in performing their professional duties in a better way.

He asked the MS Lahore General Hospital Dr Ghulam Sabir to monitor discipline and other activities at the institution to ensure high quality of training there. Principal PGMI said that students of this institution had recognition at national and international levels, and the students could prove themselves an asset for the country.