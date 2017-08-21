Parallel body formed against Amitabh Chaudhary in Jharkhand

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Few members of the Jharkhand Stater Cricket Association (JSCA) have formed a parallel committee to run the cricket show in the State and claim to have accepted the Lodha Panel recommendation, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Delhi, the new interim committee formed (formed by them) at the recently held AGM, also sent the list of the office bearers to the Indian cricket board and to the Supreme Court appointed CoA, chaired by Vinod Rai.

“As per the recommendation of the Lodha Panel, we have formed a nine-member committee to run the show in Jharkhand”, Sunil Kumar Singh Singh, the secretary of the newly formed association, speaking exclusively said.

“We have fulfilled all Lodha Panel reforms and as required, also included Ex-first class cricketer Jitu Patel in the committee”.

Reactions of the BCCI’s acting secretary could not be obtained, but the matter is likely to be taken up by the CoA in the next Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday.

“If our committee is given the official status, we all will go the Keenan Stadium (Jamshedpaur) and Ranchi Stadium and take the possession in our hands”, one of the members,