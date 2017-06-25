Parachinar, Quetta mourn amidst rising death toll to 67

Parachinar/Quetta

The death toll from Friday’s blasts targeting civilians and security personnel in Quetta and Parachinar has risen to 63, with nine more people injured in the twin Parachinar blasts passing away overnight.

More than 200 injured are being treated in hospitals. Most casualties happened in Parachinar — 50 dead and about 200 wounded — because a second bomb attack was timed to target people rushing to help victims injured in a prior explosion.

Eyewitnesses in Parachinar said the first blast, which took place in the busy Turi Market where people were shopping for Eid, occurred minutes after an Al Quds Day rally had started dispersing at some distance from the crime scene.

Muhammad Hussain, who sustained injuries in the incident, said that he was heading for his poultry shop after the conclusion of the Al Quds rally when the first blast took place. Another explosion shook the area soon after a large number of people rushed to the site to help the injured.

“I lost consciousness after the second blast and later found myself on a hospital bed,” Hussain said.

The medical superintendent of Parachinar’s district headquarters hospital, Dr Sabir Hussain, said that army choppers airlifted 11 seriously injured people to Peshawar. He said some bodies might also have been taken away from the blast site.

The town, which has been caught in the crosshairs of militants for the past several years, sank into paralysis as communication links were broken soon after the incident.

Official sources said that a car had approached the IGP’s office from Gulistan Road at around 8:30am and rammed into the buffer of sandbags around the boundary of the Central Police Office.

According to an eyewitness, the attacker initially tried to enter the CPO premises, but drove into the sandbags instead.

Assuming that the car had veered into the bags by accident, the policemen on security duty in front of the IGP’s office helped push the car towards Shuhada Chowk.

They asked the driver to get out, but he refused. Then the bomb planted in the vehicle went off, killing seven people, including four policemen, on the spot.

“We received 13 bodies and 20 injured people,” said Wasim Baig, spokesperson for Quetta’s Civil Hospital.

“The roads linking to Shuhada Chowk were strewn with dismembered body parts,” Muhammad Zahid, who had witnessed the attack, told Dawn, adding that some bodies were beyond identification.

The injured included nine policemen, four army personnel, a girl and a woman, and the condition of at least five of them is said to be serious. The army men were taken to the Combined Military Hospital. The bodies of 12 people were handed over to their families but one body could not be identified. The deceased include: Sajid Ali, Ghani Khan, Ghulam Shabbir, Faisal Khan, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Amin, Sanaullah, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Lal Khan, Muhammad Kashif and Dr Abdul Rehman of the JUI-N.

Several other vehicles were damaged and the walls of a house in the Mission Girls School collapsed and windowpanes of surrounding buildings shattered.

