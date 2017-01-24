Parachinar attack

Sanaullah Samad

Turbat

Once again, Pakistan has become the victim of a terror attack and this time Parachinar Sabzi Mandi (Kurram Agency) was the target wherein 25 people were killed and 40 sustained injuries, some serious. It may be noted that at least 22 people were killed and dozens others wounded in a similar terror attack in the 2nd week of December at a used clothes market in same area (Parachinar).

This simply shows that terrorism has not been completely eradicated as it should be although things have improved a lot since the launch of Army operation ‘Zarb-i-Azb’. The authorities are requested to take tangible steps and serious action against terrorists and eliminate them from their roots to ensure full safety and security of the people.