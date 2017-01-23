Parachanar blast

Javaid Bashir

Via Email

The blast in Parachanar the other day is a grim reminder to all of us that all is not well. It seems that the terrorists have regrouped and reinforced themselves. Terrorism should be condemned in all its forms and manifestations. We must not let this happen and wipe it out from this soil. We still need to act upon the National Action Plan in its entirety.

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the victims. The culprits must be arrested and given exemplary punishment. May Allah the Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and tranquillity and grant courage and patience to the relatives of victims of this tragedy. These kinds of gruesome killings and bloodshed must be stopped at all costs.