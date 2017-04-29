‘Para-veterinarians role vital to livestock development’

City Reporter

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said on Friday that role of para-veterinarians is vital to development of livestock sector at gross-root level.

Addressing the sports gala certificate and prize distribution ceremony at Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) here, he urged the livestock assistant students to make the most of their stay on the campus and be ready for practical life by learning latest skills and knowledge needed in the field.