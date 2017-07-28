Panchayat: Rape of a girl

According to news emanating from Muzaffargarh, South Punjab, a Village Panchayat ordered the rape of a young girl to avenge the rape of another girl belonging to opposite party. My question is who gave them such authority. The Supreme Court had already declared all Panchayats & Jirgas illegal. It is the duty of the District Commissioner to implement the laws of the land. But we have observed glaring violations of the laws in such cases.

The government should take notice of such incidents and punish the people responsible for them. We cannot allow such callous and cruel treatment of innocent girls and women’s rights. They cannot be treated like herds of sheep. We can never condone these so-called elders of the villages.

Jungle laws prevail in our villages. These societal contradictions are a stumbling block in our way to progress. The criminality of the act is so obvious that we turn a blind eye to such happenings. Police has arrested 20 individuals linked with this crime. The absurdities must be checked at the door of the village.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

