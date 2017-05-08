Panchayat members booked for marriage of children

Our Correspondent

Multan

A dozen people were booked in Bhakkar on Sunday for ordering the marriage of a 12-year-old girl to a 14-year-old boy under vani – an outlawed custom for settling disputes.

According to the Darya Khan police, a panchayat (village court) in Basti Mehar Imam had ordered the marriage of the underage children as ‘a punishment’ for a crime that the girl’s brother had allegedly committed.

The police added that a few months ago, the daughter of one Muhammad Rustam was kidnapped. Her family accused another villager, Muhammad Idrees, of the abduction.

Later, a panchayat ordered that Idrees’ 12-year-old sister be married off to Rustam’s 14-year-old son. The children’s nikah took place on Saturday, despite protests by the girl’s father. The father then went to the Darya Khan police, who registered a case under Section 310 of the Pakistan Penal Code that prohibits giving a woman in marriage as vani or any other similar custom. Twelve people, including Rustam, Ghulam Akbar, Ghulam Qasim, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer and a cleric Mufti Muhammad Azeem who performed the nikah, are named in the FIR and police teams have been dispatched to arrest them.