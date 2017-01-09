Panasonic’s GH5 to make a debut in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Panasonic is proud to introduce the new LUMIX GH5 the latest flagship model of LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. The company is optimistic that the latest version of GH series, announced at CES 2017, will cement its position as the leading consumer electronics brand in the region and exceed the expectations of the customers in Pakistan.

The new LUMIX GH5 has advanced functions such as Post Focus option that enables users to select the in-focus area even after shooting. This is helpful in situations like macro shooting where strict focusing is required or for changing expressions by changing the focused subject.