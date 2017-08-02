Panasonic introduces latest products for Pak market

Observer Report

Karachi

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) showcased the latest technologies at the dealers’ convention held on 27th July 2017 at Hotel Pearl Continental, Karachi in Pakistan, which brought together the main distributors of Panasonic products in the country. The dealers were able to witness new solutions that will be introduced to the market in the coming months, and business strategies that Panasonic will be implementing.

Panasonic’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa region Mr. Hiroki Soejima, in his keynote address said, “Panasonic recognises Pakistan’s increased potential as a growth market as it continues to see increasing urbanisation, and more purchasing power amongst population. Panasonic, with its local partners, who understand the lifestyle of Pakistan consumers, will continue to offer right products that will add value to our customers’ lifestyle with exceptional Japanese quality.”

Expressing Panasonic’s positive outlook for the market, Mr. Junichiro Kitagawa, Vice President, Appliances Company & Director, Consumer Marketing Division – Panasonic Corporation, Japan said, “As a customer-centric company, Panasonic plans to boost Pakistan’s consumer confidence, by not just selling products, but as a premium lifestyle Japanese brand through innovation across products and solutions offered by us.”

The convention also became an ideal platform to emphasise product innovation for Panasonic’s product management team. The presentations focused on the existing and the new line-up of products by Panasonic that meet the local market demands. Aside from unveiling the latest OLED TV, Jetstream air conditioners, and ‘IT Twist Stick’ Vacuum cleaner in Pakistan, PMMAF felicitated dealers for sales target achievement in FY16.