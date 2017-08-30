Panamagate JIT head Wajid Zia appears before NAB 

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Wajid Zia, the head of the Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team which investigated the Sharif family’s offshore accounts, appeared before NAB officers as a witness on Tuesday. JIT chief Zia appeared at NAB Rawalpindi where he gave detailed answers to the questions of NAB authorities regarding Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Zia reached the NAB Rawalpindi office in protocol by Rangers’ security squad. NAB has included members of the JIT as witnesses in the case and earlier this week the Supreme Court allowed JIT members to record their statements to NAB after the watchdog made an official request. Zia will record his statement before NAB Lahore toay. References against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar will be lodged by NAB in the accountability court by September 10.

