Panamagate hearing adjourned till Monday due to judge’s illness

Islamabad

Panamagate case proceedings seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were adjourned till Feb 6 on Wednesday after one of the judges on the five-member bench hearing the case became ill a day earlier.

As the hearing resumed Wednesday, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who heads the bench, postponed the proceedings of the case till Monday, as Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed eas hospitalised after he suffered from a cardiac problem.

Justice Saeed was rushed to the Rawalpindi Insitute of Cardiology (RIC) on Tuesday night after complaining of chest pains. The judge underwent angioplasty on Tuesday night. He was operated on by a team of doctors led by former Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology commandant retired Gen Azhar Kiyani.