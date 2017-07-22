Panamagate case to rid country of corruption: Siraj

Islamabad

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, another petitioner in the case on Friday said that they pray, believe and hope that the country is rid of corruption as a result of the Panamagate case decision

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the rulers think they are above the law. He said whatever the decision of the apex court is, the country and people’s future is attached to it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PTI’s fight isn’t with a person or a family but with corruption.

Talking to media persons Qureshi argued that the PTI is fighting for the rule of law. “I hope the Supreme Court won’t let the people down with its decision,” he added.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, one of the three petitioners in the Panama Papers case, addressing the media said he expects the case to finish today, adding that “Millions want to be rid of Nawaz Sharif”.

Addressing the prime minister, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman said if you don’t recognise this accountability then you are questioning the Supreme Court.

The PPP leader was referring to the premier’s remarks at the Lowari Tunnel wherein he lashed out at the JIT and the PTI for their ‘victimisation’ not ‘accountability’.

“If a PPP prime minister had said what Nawaz Sharif did in Lowari, then he would have been held in contempt of court,” she said. Sherry pleaded the premier to step down as he is making every state institution controversial.—INP