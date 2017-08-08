Panama verdict revenge for Model Town incident: Nawaz must name against whom he is protesting on GT road: Qadri

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri said on Tuesday that the Panama Papers verdict against Nawaz Sharif is revenge for the Model Town ‘massacre’.

He was addressing the media after landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport from Doha, Qatar.

Dr Tahirul Qadri announced to ensure justice to the relatives of Model Town vandalism martyrs at any cost.

“ My priority is to get justice for the martyrs of Model Town and we will get it at any cost” he declared.

He termed Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Panama Leaks case against Sharif family as historical.

He said the court declared Nawaz Sharif liar while former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was ousted over contempt of court issue. He suggested to impose article 62 and 63 for the elimination of corruption in the country.

PAT chief also asked Sharif to tell against whom he will be marching through GT Road on Wednesday. “Reveal the name, if you have courage”, he continued.

He further thanked his supporters and said the caravan of cars would depart from Mall Road, adding that he doesn’t believe in the security provided by the Punjab government.

Qadri who came to Pakistan from Oslo said going to Canada is not compulsion for me as I have not gone there from past four months, he said. He said Pakistan is my country and he can come back any time.

Referring to his address at a rally in December 2012 at Minar-e-Pakistan, where he had stated that as long as Article 62 of the Constitution is not invoked, corruption cannot be eliminated from across the country, Qadri said: “Thank God after four years, article 62 has spoken”.