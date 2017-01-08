Panama Papers not to affect PML-N credibility: Kh Asif

Islamabad

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the Panama Papers was not an issue of Pakistani people and would not affect the political credibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The Panama Papers issue should be resolved soon and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the case, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had no credibility and they were levelling allegations against the government for political point scoring.

These allegations were levelled by opponents against the PML-N in 1980 and 1990 decades as well, he added. He said PTI leaders told about him that Khawaja Asif wicket will be down, adding these same things had been repeated by PTI.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan told in the Supreme Court that levelling allegations against the government was right of the opposition but not responsible to provide evidences.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan was collecting donation from people and accountable to give answer of it. Replying to a question, he said the challenges of terrorism and extremism would take some time to completely eliminate from the country.

He said the operations like Karachi should be carried out any part of the country if needed. He said the government was focusing the National Action Plan (NAP) and also achieved immense successes in this regard.—APP