Panama Papers have no legal value, claims Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday claimed that the Panama Papers have no legal value and Nawaz Sharif was being punished for making Pakistan stronger because certain elements don’t like our faces.

Addressing a party event here, the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader said “Only in Pakistan these documents were taken seriously, where an elected prime minister and his family were dragged into cases”.

“No evidence of money laundering has been provided in the Panama case. Despite our reservations we continue to appear before the JIT,” he said.

“They [JIT] tap phones but no one asks them if that’s legal,” he said, adding that they have now started calling [our] daughters as well.

“They don’t explain who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture and made the WhatsApp calls,” claimed Rafique.

No one should make popular decisions, be it politicians, the government or [state] institutions, he said but assured that “nevertheless, our heads will continue to bow down in front of the courts”.

He said that the government has been under attack since it was formed four years ago. When the sit-in [by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014] failed, we were expecting another assault, which came in the form of Panama Papers, he claimed.

When we came into power the country was in a terrible state but we restored institutions and the situation improved, he added.

He said the government will continue to work for the people regardless of the hurdles put in their path.

“No matter what they say, we will focus on our agenda,” he said.

Prime ministers of the country were repeatedly sent packing through martial laws and ‘doctrines of necessity’, he recalled.

The minister also came down hard on TV talk show hosts, saying some ‘journalists’ were biased in their coverage of the government while those who stand with democracy are dubbed traitors.

He lashed out at the ‘enemies’ of Pakistan, who are bent on destroying the country by targeting its institutions and economy.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was threatened with sanctions when Pakistan was becoming an atomic power in 1998 but he went on with it despite the threats by world powers,” he said.

He pleaded that democracy and political parties should be left alone to flourish as that is what is in the best interest of the country.

“We should all worry about Pakistan as protecting democracy isn’t just the job of political parties and the civilian government but also the media, judiciary and parliament,” he added.

He also criticised the recent inclusion of ‘turncoats’ in the PTI. Rafique also lashed out at Awami Muslim League leader MNA Sheikh Rashid, without naming the former PML-N member, who is set to join the PTI.

Whenever PML-N pulled Pakistan out of crisis we are made to pay the price, he said. He claimed that the country today has a strong, free media and a free judiciary, and its institutions work in accordance with the Constitution. “This was not achieved in a day,” he added.

“We will not let this progress be reversed,” the minister maintained.

The minister said Charter of Democracy was signed to bury the negative politics, however, certain elements are trying to revive the politics of hatred.

The PML-N leader further explained that his Saturday’s remarks “warning the opposition not to derail democracy” were his own ‘personal political views and had nothing to do with the PML-N’s party policy.