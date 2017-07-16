Panama papers a ‘foreign conspiracy’ targeting Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior PML-N leader and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday called Panama Papers a “foreign sponsored conspiracy” targeting Pakistan.

Speaking to media here, Rafique vowed that the damning report by the Panama case Joint Investigation Team will be challenged and said he has advised the party leadership to avail constitutional protection.

He, however, expressed ignorance on whether the Sharif family planned to submit the draft petition challenging the JIT report on saturday or on Monday.

“Panama Papers is a foreign sponsored conspiracy targeting Pakistan. Many people in this world do not want to see a powerful Pakistan. Those who compare atomic power Pakistan to Iceland are foolish,” he remarked.

“We are ready to fight [this] legal and political war. This kind of war will benefit no one,” he lamented, adding that the government was focusing on progress but the opponents were dragging Pakistan backwards.

“Methods such as rigging allegations, dharna 1 and dharna 2 were used to waste time,” he said, expressing concern that such a situation, if carried forward to 2018, would create problems for voters.

“It would have been better if political parties had instead focused on performance to get ahead,” he continued.

Khawaja Saad asked that why he should apologize if he has not committed any contempt of court.

Talking to media on his arrival at the Supreme Court, Kh Saad said that the court has asked for the transcript of the speeches delivered during Panama Joint Investigation Team probe but no notice has been received in this regard so far.

He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will submit its reservations over JIT report in the court.

He said that the country will become more progressive if the government will be formed by the elected representatives.

Saad Rafique said that we want to lead the country on the path of development but opposition is pulling it backwards by maligning the prime minister.

He said that Pakistan is an atomic power and there is a history of conspiracies hatched against our country. He said educated people are using social media in a wrong way to just criticize the incumbent government.

Some people think that politicians are only thieves, he continued. The minister further added that we have made politics a mixture of so many things that it is hurting the fame of our country.