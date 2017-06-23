Panama not about corruption, Opp using it for its gains: Marriyum

PTI female workers, lawyers try to harass Information Minister

Islamabad

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that the Panama case was not about corruption or kick-backs but about the offshore companies, and the opposition was using it for political gains.

She said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the Panama Papers had so far been probing private business of the Sharif family and had found no incriminating evidence to establish that the London flats were purchased through foreign funding or kick-backs.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had unswerving respect for the judiciary and its verdicts, and were confident of getting justice in the Panama case through rule of law and constitution.

She said that despite several reservations about the JIT, the government did not create any hurdle in its proceedings and all those, who were summoned by it, including the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, appeared before it.

She said that the Prime Minister had no link with the Panama case and in spite of the fact that the names of Prime Minister and Shehbaz Sharif had not been mentioned in the Panama leaks, they both appeared before the JIT to uphold the law and the constitution. She said that the government had accepted the SC verdict in regards to leakage of Hussain Nawaz’s picture.

Marriyum said that when the Panama Paper leaks surfaced, it was the Prime Minister who asked the Supreme Court to form a commission or JIT on the issue so that it could be resolved in a legal and constitutional way but the court was of the view that there was no legal provision in the constitution for that and, therefore, the issue should be taken to the parliament for proper legislation.

She said if the government had any plan to avoid the case, it would have not asked the SC to form a commission or JIT. The Prime Minister, she said, had made a pledge with the nation that an inquiry into the case would be held and completed, so his family members appeared before the JIT despite enjoying legal protection due to being non-resident Pakistanis.

The minister observed that earlier the petitions filed over the Panama Leaks were turned down by the SC declaring them “frivolous” and later they were accepted under the same law.

She criticized the opponents who were asking the Prime Minister to resign, saying why should he resign when his name was not included in the Panama leaks? She said that the opponents were telling lies consistently for last 15 months to mislead the public, claiming that the PTI submitted wrong and distorted facts about the Panama Papers case before the Supreme Court.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum on Thursday thanked media persons for becoming a shield against hooliganism of PTI workers and said it was a commendable effort on their part.

The minister, in a statement here, said that the media had always stood by the truth and democracy. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had abandoned the culture of decency and it would not be wrong to say that with the advent of PTI on the political landscape of the country, morality had taken the back seat, she added.

The minister said that the journalists today witnessed the hooliganism of PTI workers which deserved severe and unqualified condemnation.

She said that after maligning the institutions now the PTI workers had started targeting individuals through their criminal acts.—APP