Panama JTI questions Hussain Nawaz for two hours

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz on Sunday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the premier’s family’s assets for nearly two hours.

The JIT — probing the prime minister’s family’s business dealings abroad in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 order had summoned the premier’s son to record his statement with them on Sunday.

Earlier, talking to the media after arriving at the Federal Judicial Academy to record his statement, Hussain lamented that he was only given a day to respond to the JIT’s notice.

However, Hussain said he would record his statement with the probe team as it has a legal value till the Supreme Court decides on his petition [regarding partiality of two JIT members]. Answering a question, he identified his lawyer as Advocate Abdul Ghani.

The premier’s son left the venue without talking to the media but Islamabad Mayor Ansar Sheikh confirmed to a TV channel that Hussain has recorded his statement before the JIT.

Hussain, in a petition filed to the Supreme Court that is set to be heard on Monday (tomorrow), has objected to two JIT members, questioning their partiality.

Hussain has claimed that the JIT member from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool, is the nephew of PTI leader Mian Azhar. He added that despite being a public servant, Bilal frequently speaks against the ruling federal government, while his wife is also a PTI supporter.

Regarding the JIT member from the State Bank of Pakistan, Amir Aziz, Hussain says he was part of the investigation team in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case during the regime of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Aziz also threatened the premier’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, while investigating him in the Panama case, Hussain has alleged. Aziz also allegedly directed Shafi to take back his sworn statement, according to Hussain’s petition.

Talking to a TV channel before Hussain’s arrival on Sunday, PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said Hussain’s objections are legitimate and should be taken into consideration. “JIT should have decided not to go forward with today’s summoning till the Supreme Court decides on his petition,” said Rasheed , who was till recently serving as the federal information minister and was removed over the Dawn Leaks issue. Similar views were expressed by State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. She said the JIT could have waited for a day to let the Supreme Court bench adjudicate on the matter. Hussain is likely to be appearing before the Supreme Court today (Monday) to voice his concerns about two members of the JIT.