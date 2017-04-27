Panama JIT: Two FIA additional DGs go on leave

Islamabad

Additional Director General (ADG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia is expected to head the Joint Investigation Team ordered by the Supreme Court in the Panama case after two FIA ADGs went on a leave Wednesday.

According to reports, FIA ADG Captain (retired) Ahmed Lateef and ADG Doctor Shafeeq cited medical reasons to take leave from office.

Zia is the only ADG in the department after his counterparts took leave from office.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a Joint Investigation Team to conduct a probe into funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Citing the ‘indifference’ and ‘unwillingness’ of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau in its verdict on the Panama leaks case, a five-member Supreme Court bench said there were still questions “which go to the heart of the matter and need to be answered”.

“A thorough investigation in this behalf is required,” said Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as he read out the court’s decision ordering a JIT to submit its report in 60 days.

According to the verdict, the six-member team will comprise of the following officers:

A senior Officer of the Federal Investigation Agency, who will not be below the rank of Additional Director General. Having firsthand experience of investigation of white collar crime, the FIA officer will head the investigation team.—INP