‘Panama’ JIT summons PM on Thursday

Nawaz decides to appear before probe committee after consultation meeting; Appearance to create history: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will appear before the Joint Investigation Team over Panama Leaks case on June 15 after Joint Investigation Team issued a call-up notice to him to appear before it. The Prime Minister House has confirmed receiving the summons issued by Joint Investigation Team over Panama Leaks case to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “The prime minister has been asked to come to the Federal Judicial Academy — temporary headquarters of the JIT — at 11:00 am on Thursday, along with relative documents.” The summon was received by the Prime Minister on Saturday and after consultation with the party leaders and legal advisors a decision to appear before the JIT was made by the Prime Minister. The team has asked the premier to “bring along all relevant record/documents/material.” Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presided over a key consultation meeting in Jati Umrah, which pondered over proceedings of the Panama case JIT.

The Prime Minister was briefed by his team of lawyers and legal experts and the meeting held consultations over JIT proceedings to date.

Sources further informed the legal experts also apprised the prime minister of appearances of his sons, Hassan and Hussain and petitions filed by Saeed Ahmed.

After consulting with his aides, the prime minister decided to honour the summons and appear before the JIT on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already assured of his full cooperation pertaining to Panama case, so that the matter ongoing for one-and-a-half years could reach a conclusion.

His son, Hussain Nawaz has appeared five times before the JIT, while Hassan Nawaz has appeared twice.

Talking to a private TV channel Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister House has received the summons issued by JIT and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to appear before the JIT on Thursday. She said prime minister was ready for the accountability from the very first day.

She said that history will be created with the appearance of the PM before the JIT.

She said opposition was doing politics on the Panama leaks issue. She said Imran Khan was saying prime minister and Sharif family will not appear before the JIT. She said instead of the reservations Sharif family adopted legal course.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Panama website had itself clarified that the name of prime minister is not included in the Panama leaks. She said that prime minister has presented his three generations for accountability.

She said that the Prime Minister believes in the supremacy of law and constitution. The minister said while respecting the institutions prime minister will appear before the JIT. She said all the assets of the Prime Minister have already been declared and there is no ambiguity about this.

Two sons of the premier, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz have earlier been summoned by the probe committee at least seven times combined.

The JIT has filed two preliminary reports in the apex court since then and according to the order, the team is required to file its findings within a period of two months.

Meanwhile the special implementation bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear issues related to the working of the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama case today.

The bench — headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan — will hear the reply of the JIT on a petition submitted by the premier’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, as well as the JIT’s application on its own ‘hurdles’ in the high-profile probe.