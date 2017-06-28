Panama JIT summons PM Nawaz’s children in first week of July

–Maryam Nawaz asked to appear on July 05

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family on Tuesday summoned all the three children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the first week of July.

According to the details, Hassan Nawaz has been called on July 3, Hussain Nawaz will appear on July 4 while Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will attend hearing on July 05 at 11:am.

The Supreme Court has given July 10 deadline to JIT to submit its final report.

The six-member JIT headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia, after taking a day’s break for Eid on Monday, resumed its working at Federal Judicial Academy on Tuesday to review the records and statements recorded by different parties.

Earlier, the team had once again asked Nawaz Sharif’s cousin Tariq Shafi to appear before it on July 2.

Formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, the JIT was given 60 days to complete its probe.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PM’s son-in-law and Maryam Nawaz husband Captain (retd) Safdar have also recorded their statement before the JIT.

It should be noted that JIT has already submitted three investigation reports to the Supreme Court.

Originally Published by NNI