Panama JIT PML-N’s election cell: Qadri

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri Sunday reached Pakistan after six months, and declared Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) the election cell of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The PAT chairman arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, from Egypt via Dubai at 08:15 AM, and bashed Panama JIT in his media talk. He said the investigation team is preparing PML-N’s manifesto for next election, and there is no hope of justice from the JIT.

He was skeptical about the JIT’s success in establishing the money trail behind the Sharif family’s London properties, saying, he didn’t expect much from it.

While commenting on the leaked photo of the premier’s elder son Hussain Nawaz, the PAT chief said the photo leak was a drama staged by the ruling party itself. “It (PML-N) leaked the photo to show the JIT in bad lights. The photo leak issue and party’s severe criticism of the JIT members are part of a conspiracy to prove that the JIT is impartial.” He demanded making judicial inquiry report of Model Town tragedy public and vowed to go all the way to punish the killers.

He also branded the election system of Pakistan a fraud, and remarked he does not believe in it. PAT chief further continued that he will not remain silent on the Model Town brutality, and fight for the justice till his death.—NNI