Panama case has become political: Asma

Senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir on Monday said that Panama case had become more political than legal. Talking to media in Lahore, the noted lawyer said that Shairf family including Nawaz Shairf be punished but only after proving allegations against them in a court of law.

She opined that after JIT report there will be a trial and only after proper trial one can be punished.

She added that without trial there cannot be punishment. She added that If Nawaz Shairf was ousted then someone like Shaukat Aziz would become Prime Minister.

The senior lawyer said that she was saddened by the ‘Godfather’ and Sicilian Mafia remarks by the judges. She added that bother the judge were good and competent but they might had not seen mafia.

She added that the decision of Memogate was not announced as yet. It is to be mentioned here that the JIT probing Shairf family has attracted criticism from some independent commentators.

