Panaflex boards installed to educate motorists

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In order to educate highway users, Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) Rawalpindi Region have installed 800 panaflex boards at various points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Talking to mediamen, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), PHPP, Muhammad Yousaf Malik said, the patrol police have also distributed over 2500 pamphlets among the highway users. He said Mobile Education Unit of PHPP has been directed to educate the motorists about traffic rules and road safety particularly during the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarik.