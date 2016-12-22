Pampore attack: Army mulls change in convoy timing movement

Pulwama

After the recent militant ambush on army convoy at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu highway, army is taking various measures including change in convoy movement timing and reinforcing thick plating in non- bullet proof buses to avoid casualties in small arm attacks.

Army sources told media that many measures have been taken to avoid loss of lives during the militant attacks on its convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

These measures, they said, include installing of thick plates inside non bullet proof vehicles to avoid casualties in case of small arm attack.

“These plates will be used in all the vehicles, which are used to transport army men, to save the security men from getting hit by bullets,” sources said.

According to sources, army was also mulling to change timing of convoy movement. “The highway is open for the public traffic movement for 24 hours. It can’t be blocked for public traffic during the convoy movement. Now army is considering to operate its convoy when there is less flow of traffic movement,” they said.

Defence sources said at times, private and public vehicles cause inconveniences and security concern for the convoy movement.

“Militants also take advantage of civilian movement and attack convoys at the crowded places. They know the fire can’t be retaliated by the forces as it can lead to collateral damage,” they said.

According to sources, in order to avoid such inconveniences, security convoy may ply on highway when there is less flow of public traffic.

The Road Opening Parties (RoPs), which sanitize highway from IEDs and other explosives for the smooth movement of convoys, would also increase level of alertness along the Srinagar-Jammu highway to prevent militant ambushes.

“The armored escort will be increased during the convoy movement to ensure safety and protection of the army men travelling in non bullet proof buses,” sources said.

A senior army officer said troops were analyzing the recent militant attack on its convoy in Pampore, which led to death of three army men and injuries to two others.—RK