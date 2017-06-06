PAL’s book on Ahmed Faraz provides deep insight into poet’s life, works

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in order to pay tributes to great poet of Urdu nazm, Ahmed Faraz has launched a project, ““Pakistani Adab ka Memar—Ahmad Faraz : Life & Works” and comes up with the second edition of the book on Faraz. The book titled Ahmad Faraz: Life & Works” is popular book among readers; its second edition has been published with addition and amendments by Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL).

These were the views expressed by Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Chairman, PAL on the eve of PAL’s publication project “Pakistani Adab ka Memar” book “Ahmad Faraz : Life & Works” 2nd edition publication.

He said that PAL in 1990 has started a project on the eminent writers of Pakistani languages titled” The makers of Pakistani Literature.” This series of book is serving in a very beneficial way while providing to a great number of people the information regarding their lives and the present condition in which they are living. PAL is publishing books on the work and personality of prominent writers, poets, novelists, short story writers and critics of Pakistani languages.

He said that Ahmad Faraz is a well renowned and distinctive poet of Urdu ghazal & nazam. Among his contemporary poets no one could surpass the level of recognition and fame as Ahmad Faraz, as a poet earned during his career. His popularity was at its height not only in particular Urdu literary circles but in public as well.

Ahmad Faraz is a distinguished personality because of his resisting behaviour but he remained connected with the great tradition of Urdu romantic poetry which also added in his popularity. He further said that this book is written by poet, critic and translator Mehboob Zafar who has performed a great literary service. This book will definitely be helpful in understanding and introducing “Ahmad Faraz: Life & Works”.