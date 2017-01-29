Palestinian president due today

Staff Reporter

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Islamabad on Jan 30 for a three-day visit, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria confirmed on Sunday.

This will be Abbas’s third visit to Pakistan. He previously visited Pakistan in 2005 and 2013, the FO said.

The Palestinian president will be accompanied by a 17-member delegation which includes five ministers, Zakaria added.

During the visit, Abbas will have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, followed by delegation-level talks.

President Abbas and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are also expected to jointly inaugurate the newly-constructed Palestine embassy situated in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave. Palestinian president and his delegation will also meet President Mamnoon Hussain during the three-day visit, Zakaria said.

He added that bilateral political matters, as well as other issues of common interest will be discussed between the two heads of states.

The government of Pakistan had gifted a plot of land in 1992 for the construction of the Palestinian embassy. Later in 2013, Pakistan also contributed towards its construction.

Relations between Pakistan and Palestine have traditionally been strong.