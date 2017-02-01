PAL weekly book bazaar attracts visitors

A two-day weekly book bazaar of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Wednesday attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar that has facilitated visitors as every type of books avalaible there including novels.

The bazaar would start working from 9:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Books on various subjects would be available at weekly bazaar on discounted rates, said an official of PAL.—APP

Related