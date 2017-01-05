PAL moot to boost literary ties among world intellectuals, poets

Prime Minister to open international writers’ conference today

Zubair Qureshi

Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is inaugurating the international writers’ conference here on Thursday (today) in which writers and poets not only from Pakistan but also from ten countries of the world are participating. The inaugural session of the 4-day conference (Jan 5-8, 2017) will be held at the Convention Centre while its conclud-ing ceremony will take place at the National Library of Pakistan.

Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Qasim Bughio while highlighting various features of the upcoming conference at a press briefing here on Wednes-day said the PAL being a statutory national organization working for promotion of Pakistani literature and welfare of writers’ community is holding the International Conference with a view to highlighting the soft image of Paki-stan through a dialogue and exchange of views with the participants (writers, poets, scholars and intellectuals). This is also keeping in view the present national and international scenario particularly on the literary horizon, he said.

“Such an event would also help in encountering the negative propaganda and disinformation drive about Paki-stan regarding peace and harmony in the country,” said Dr Bughio who himself is a well-known writer and linguist of the country.

The conference is being held in collaboration with important universities of Pakistan and the purpose is to explore contribution of literature and academia in bringing about positive changes in the society.

Writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from Turkey, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Spain, Maldives, China, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Nepal and Oman are taking part in this conference. They will exchange their re-search work and developments in the field, said Dr Bughio. The conference aims to deepen understanding of con-temporary literature being produced in context of peace building and social development of different countries around the globe.