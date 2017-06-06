PAL invites entries for annual National Awards

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has invited entries for its annual National Awards till July 17.

Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio Monday told APP authors, poets, critics, researchers and publishers are requested to send details or four copies of the books published during 2016 to PAL.

He said books received after due date will not be considered for prizes, adding publishers or authors who submitted their books already are not required to send the same books again.

He said PAL is awarding prizes to the best publications in prose and poetry geners – novel, short story, essay, travelogue, biography, humor, satire, criticism, research, ghazal, poem and so on in Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pushto, Balochi, Siraiki, Brahui, Hindko and English languages that are published for the first time in the designated period from January 1, 2016 to December 31st, 2016.—APP

