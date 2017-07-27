Pak’s Defence industry becoming popular in third world countries: Analysts

Defence Analyst Abdullah Gul says on Thursday that Pakistan has developed its own indigenous defense industry, which is becoming very popular in third world countries. Talking to Radio Programme he explained it is great news that Indian Vice Chief was praising our defense industry.Indian army is huge, but it lacks professionalism, he said. Although, India has collected weaponry due to its war mongering attitude, but it miserably lacks training to use,Analyst added.

IR Expert Dr. Huma Baqai also said Indian deficiencies are exposed to the world as Indian quality of arms is weaker than Pakistan. She appreciated that Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in its defense production and Pakistan’s war experience is also better than many countries. Defense Analyst Dr. Muhammad Khan added India believes in increasing quantity of weapons which is not an effective policy. On the other hand, Pakistan always goes for maintaining quality in defense equipment, he elaborated.

