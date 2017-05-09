Pakistan’s most polluted cities

Tabeer Raza

Karachi

Karachi is labelled as one of the worst cities to live in. But there are other cities too which do not rank lower than Karachi. They are Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Karachi ranked number five just ahead of Peshawar and Rawalpindi which stand at six and seven in the list of 20 most polluted cities. According to quality of their air which is measured for concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 that is particles smaller than 10 or 2.5 microns which are harmful toxins that can stick to lungs and cause diseases. It’s an alarming situation for Pakistan. Specially though there appears to be lack of sanitation and clean water, it’s rich in air pollution. Vehicle emissions from cars, rickshaws and buses combined with industrial areas and the burning of garbage has earned Karachi its present position. Action is needed to be taken on this as this is causing great damage to us .Through your newspaper I would like to request the government to pay attention and make plans to solve this problems.