Pakistan’s markets soar with Chinese support

Islamabad

Recently, Pakistan’s stock market crossed the 46,000 point milestone. Investor sentiment is increasingly bullish. In the past year, Pakistan’s equity market beat those of China and India by a wide margin. Pakistan’s was up 16 percent, whereas China’s and India’s were negative for the year.

According to research director at the India, China, and America Institute and a visiting fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, In 2017, the market is expected to see more than half a dozen new IPOs, while optimistic analysts anticipate the benchmark index advance to cross 55,000 points, which would potentially generate a yield of 17-21 percent.

Since competitiveness does not seem to explain Pakistan’s market success, Forbes attributes it to the country’s role as a frontier market, the inflow of Chinese investment, the World Bank’s support and recent acquisitions.

And yet, competitiveness index rankings, which tend to measure past success, do not always explain market movements, which are based on future projections. Also, the distinction between frontier and emerging markets has less to do with exposure to global markets than with the degree of development, as well as lesser liquidity and greater risk.

Further, Pakistan has received $1 billion from the World Bank. However, the bank’s commitments to Pakistan in the past five years amount to $8.6 billion and have been substantial for some time. What does seem to be relevant, is that Chinese companies – not US firms – have been behind the major acquisitions.

Something is going on in Pakistan’s markets, but conventional wisdom does not capture the whole story. Recently, Washington suspended $300 million of military aid, after the cancellation of the deal to sell Pakistan eight F-16 fighter jets at a cost of $270 million. Since 2011, there has been a reported 73 percent decline in US security assistance and a 53 percent decrease in economic assistance to Pakistan.

This era of military destabilization is ushering in a new era of economic development – which markets have recognized. While significant challenges remain ahead, the country’s economy has somewhat stabilized. After a recently completed three-year economic reform program, Pakistan’s real GDP growth is almost 5 percent – on par with Malaysia and not far behind Indonesia.

Pakistan also has substantial growth potential. Despite massive amounts of US aid, over 42 percent of Pakistan’s people work in agriculture. Almost two-thirds of Pakistanis still live in the countryside, which means that urbanization still has a long way to go. Karachi’s population is likely to increase to almost 20 million and Lahore’s to 10 million by 2025. The migration to cities is also being fueled by one of the fastest natural population growth rates in Asia. As a result, Pakistan’s cities are struggling with capacity constraints in transportation and energy, amid longstanding war and conflict.

Fueled by the China-Pakistan free trade agreement, bilateral economic relations have increased rapidly. China is now Pakistan’s largest trade partner and military supplier, and a massive China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is under construction, reportedly, at the cost of $51 billion. The CPEC seeks to connect Kashgar and Gwadar through a network of highways, railways and pipelines. It is an extension of and could become a model for China’s Belt and Road initiative.

In turn, Chinese investors are acquiring Pakistani companies while the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange seek to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.—Agencies