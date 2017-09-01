Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $20b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,001.1 million on 25th August, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:-

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $14,343.4 million Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $5,657.7 million Total liquid foreign reserves: $20,001.1 million.

During the week ending 25th August 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $32 million to $14,343 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing.