Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,515.7 million on 02 June 2017. A statement of the State Bank of Pakistan said here on Thursday that the break-up of the foreign reserves position was as under: Foreign reserves held by SBP: US$ 15,706.6 million Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 4,809.1 million Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,515.7 million During the week ending 02 June 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by US $1,215 million to US$15,707 million. During the week, SBP made payments of US$ 1,239 million on account of external debt servicing, which includes principal repayment of US$750 million against Pakistan Sovereign Bond.—APP