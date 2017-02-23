Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves increase

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,929.8 million on 17 February 2017, says a statement issued on Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan. It said that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by SBP: $17,027.8 million. ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $4,902.0 million. iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: $21,929.8 million.

The statement further pointed out that during the week ending 17 February 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by $35 million to $17,028 million.—APP