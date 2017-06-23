Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves increase

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,361.0 million on June 16, 2017. This was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday. It said that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 15,420.8 million Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 4,940.2 million Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,361.0 million During the week ending June 16, 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 125 million to US$ 15,421 million, it was further stated.