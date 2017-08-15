Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated with the singing of Pakistan’s national anthem and shouting of “Long Live Pakistan” slogans in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Badgam and other districts of the territory, today.

Special prayers were offered for safety and integrity of Pakistan and freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal occupation of India. Dukhtaran-e-Millat arranged Independence Day functions in several areas of the territory. Parades were held while Pakistan flag was hoisted in the length and breadth of the territory. Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Qasim Faktoo and others in their messages greeted the people and the Government of Pakistan on the Day. Syed Ali Gilani said that the Kashmiris were highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause of freedom. He said that Pakistan was the only hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe the India’s Independence Day, tomorrow, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that India has usurped their inalienable right to self-determination by the dint of force. The day will be marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir, call for which has been jointly given by the resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to ensure smooth conduct of India’s Independence Day celebrations, tomorrow. Personnel from Indian Army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed after every two kilometers on Srinagar-Jammu highway and major towns of the Valley. The troops have set up checkpoints and erected barriers at various places and started intense frisking. All routes leading to Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the main venue of the official function, have been sealed. At least 40 Close Circuit Television sets have been installed around the stadium to monitor the celebrations.

Meanwhile, around one hundred thousand people attended funeral prayers of Operational Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Mohammad Yasin Ittoo alias Commander Ghaznavi at his native Chadoora area of Badgam district. People including young and old and men and women marched towards Chadoora in small and large groups to see the last glimpse of the martyred youth. Several rounds of funeral were held amid pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Yasin Ittoo was killed along with his two associates in a long-drawn gun battle at Awneera in Shopian district, yesterday. Last year, he along with other mujahideen wearing green clothes, had appeared at a mega rally at Redwani in Kulgam on this day and addressed the people. The rally was held to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. Police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muahammad Yasin Malik while he was heading towards Chadoora to attend the funeral Yasin Ittoo.

Speakers at a roundtable conference organized by Awami Ittehad Party led by Engineer Abdur Rasheed in Srinagar vowed to protect Article 35A of Indian constitution in letter and spirit in the larger interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life attended the event.

A Delhi court today sent four Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah and Nayeem Khan to a 14-day judicial custody.—KMS