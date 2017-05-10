Pakistan’s image projected in western world not true: Rabbani

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday said that Pakistan is a diversified country with bright economic prospect; however, the image projected in the western world is not true to the depiction of actual picture.

Talking to Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Goia at the Parliament House, he said, “Pakistan places its mutual relations with Romania at high esteem and desires to further expand these ties in different sectors.”

They agreed to boost the parliamentary linkages to explore the avenues for enhanced economic ties for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

The Chairman Senate said, “Both the countries have long relationship on bilateral level and we would like to establish strong cooperation between the Parliaments of two countries.”

He said, “Parliamentary diplomacy can play an important role in building the socio-economic ties. Both the countries may further enhance interaction benefiting from gains achieved at the common forums.”

Both the sides agreed to utilize parliamentary friendship groups and reciprocate by devising modalities for exchange of delegations and sharing experiences.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani extended invitation to his Romanian counterpart to visit Pakistan for enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

He also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation in education sector along with promoting people to people contacts for better understanding to bring both the countries more close to each other.