Pakistan’s full membership of SCO biggest defeat of India: Ahsan

Scholarships being awarded to talented youth under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor

Narowal

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal says the PML-N government has put the country on path to economic and political stability after pulling it out of energy crisis. He said load shedding will be overcome in 2018. He said achievement of full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the big success of Pakistan.

This he said while talking to the newsmen at District Complex in Narowal on Sunday. The Minister said the national economy is in take-off position due to effective economic and industry-friendly policies by the government.

He said Pakistan’s full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a great success, which proves effectiveness and positivity of our foreign policy.

He said PTI and PPP have become unnerved due to their defeat, adding that both parties separately are trying to prove themselves as big opposition. He said the vote bank of PML-N is stable and it could not be divided. He said PPP and PTI will have to face each other while competing with anti-N League and anti-Nawaz Sharif vote. He said once there was a time of division of Bhutto and anti-Bhutto vote.

He said that today there is problem of Nawaz Sharif and anti-Nawaz Sharif vote. He said the vote bank of PML-N is of county’s development and prosperity. He said all the public surveys are in favour of PML-N. He said PML-N has restored peace in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan’s full membership of SCO is the biggest defeat of India, adding that India was claiming to isolate Pakistan.

Meanwhile Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says one hundred thousand youth will be given training in information technology this year. In an interview, he said Pakistan is in a better position to take off in this field and scholarships are being awarded to talented youth under the US-Pakistan knowledge corridor.

He said this will also help produce well-trained manpower for the country. He said this year 35.5 billion rupees have been earmarked for higher education sector, which will be increased to fifty billion rupees next year.

Replying to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Ahsan Iqbal said that projects under CPEC offer immense dividends for socio-economic development of Sindh and Balochistan as most of the energy and infrastructure projects within the ambit of CPEC are in Sindh and Balochistan. He said construction of new roads in Quetta, Turbat, Panjgur and Sohrab will revamp the communication network of Balochistan.—Agencies