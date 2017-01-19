Pakistan’s first free university on national level

Amanullah Khan

Akhuwat is on a mission to build Pakistan’s first Without Fee University in Kasur, near Lahore. In order to achieve this objective, the non-profit organization is hosting a series of fund raisers in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Islamabad between 22nd January and 27 January. A troupe of Turkish Dervishes is being flown in from Konya, Turkey to help Akhuwat raise funds for this massive project by giving mesmerizing performances in key cities across Pakistan.

These events are being executed in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkey, Municipality of Konya and Turkish Airlines. The Akhuwat University will be providing free education, boarding and educational facilities to students from every province in Pakistan. Akhuwat is already successfully operating Akhuwat College, The Akhuwat Institute of Social Enterprise & Management (AISEM)and the Faisalabad Institute of Research, Science and Technology (FIRST) catering to the needs of students across Pakistan.

In continuation of its tremendous work in the education sector, Akhuwat has also adopted 150 schools in collaboration with Government of Punjab and is working on rehabilitating these schools physically and academically. Akhuwat has been successful in providing an opportunity for a better future to the people of Lyari through the DCTO School in collaboration with The Kiran Foundation. Akhuwat has also adopted NJV School, the oldest school in Sindh and a national heritage site, in attempt to restore its former grandeur and make it a leading academic institution.