Pakistan’s film industry can promote culture, heritage: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 18 : Pakistan is keen to introduce screen tourism to highlight its cultural diversity and scenic beauty at the international level.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during an interview. She said that revival of Pakistan’s film industry is the prerequisite for screen tourism to showcase country’s true culture and heritage.

The minister of state said the trend of screen tourism is increasing worldwide to attract tourists from across the globe while impressing them by its beauty, rich culture, and history. She said through films we have to tell the world that Pakistani women do not lag behind anyone and are proving their talent and courage in every field.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan should be recognized as a peaceful and loving country among the nations, and films can play a critical role to achieve that objective.

Marriyum also said that it was imperative to use the modern and creative medium of films to promote and project culture, heritage, traditions and screen tourism.

She explaining the main contours of the package said that it envisaged the establishment of National Film and Broadcasting Commission, National Film Institute and a Film Academy which would be equipped with the state-of-the-art film production gadgets.

She said that the package also included the launch of Prime Minister’s Finance Fund for Welfare of the Artists, besides concessions like relaxation in the financial rules and tax exemptions for the filmmakers. The minister said that the foreign film producers would also be extended maximum possible facilities.

