Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan is a developing country with an emerging economy and has a potential to become one of the largest 25 economies in the World. The economy of Pakistan is 38th largest economy in the world with nominal GDP of $285 billion, and GDP growth rate of 4.71% in 2016. The agriculture sector contributes 19.82% in GDP. It is the largest employer absorbing 42.3% of the country’s total labour force and the industrial sector contributes 21.02% in GDP. It is the major source of tax revenues for the government. The manufacturing is the most important sub-sector of the industrial sector containing 64.71% share in the overall industrial sector. The services sector contributes 59.16% in GDP. It is the largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product.

The World Bank predicts that by 2018, Pakistan’s economic growth will increase to a robust 5.4 percent due to a greater inflow of foreign investment namely CPEC. However, Pakistan has been facing severe problems like water shortage, gas crisis, unemployment, poverty and terrorism. I want to draw attention of authorities to solve these serious issues in order to build up economic growth of Pakistan.

BABA FAIZ

Bal Nigwar

