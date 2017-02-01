Pakistanis paying pivotal role in promoting cricket in US

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A group of Pakistani talent is promoting cricket in United States where the popular sports never existed before. Jan Nisar Khan a celebrated former Pakistani first class cricketer has been playing a pivotal role in making the cricket a popular sports in America and has been successfully in his efforts. Connected to Houston Cricket League Texas, Jan Nisar Khan is acknowledged as one of the finest cricket coaches in the United States and held in high regard.

“Cricket, that is the world’s second most popular sports, it is finally finding its feet in the United States and its making a plunge from just a sports for the expats to being the main event”. Jan Nisar revealed during an informal chat with Pakistan Observer adding the Cricket was now being given wider coverage a main event by the cable networks in America.

Originated from the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, ( the then NWFP), Jan Nisar said he has a very special connection with each of his pupils and each youngster displays great enthusiasm ahead of the session when he shows them the cricket techniques at the Moosa cricket stadium in Pearland Texas.

Jan Nisar who represented Pakistan in Under 15 and under 19 teams against Australia, England South Africa, Sri Lanka and other countries as an all-rounder and gave excellent performance in the World cups of the above mentioned events and was also rated as one of the finest all-rounder in the domestic cricket.

With the best coaching stint, Jan Nisar has to its credit to have mentored a lot of professional cricketers in the United States and they have shown tremendous results under his guidance.

He said the USA may seem far behind on the global cricketing map, but given the right nurturing I am confident that in no time we can be the cricket Super Power as well.