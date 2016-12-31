Pakistanis not to forget CPEC historic investment package

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Parliamentarians belonging to different districts met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is proving to be a game changer in the region including Pakistan and has accelerated the pace of progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the speed of work on CPEC projects in Pakistan is unprecedented.

He said that people of Pakistan can never forget the historic investment package worth billions of dollars given by China. He said that under CPEC investment of 36 billion dollars is being made in energy projects whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government is setting up power houses with its own resources.

Shahbaz Sharif said that efforts of the government for resolving energy crisis are proving fruitful and work is being carried out expeditiously on energy projects in the country including Punjab. He said that a number of energy projects will start production in 2017 due to which load-shedding will be eliminated. The Chief Minister stressed upon assembly members to maintain a close contact with the people and resolve their problems on priority basis. Those who met the Chief Minister included Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Sardar Ahmed Qadeer Khan and former MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram.