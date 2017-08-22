Pakistanis exempted from signing up for Nicops

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistanis working abroad will no longer be required to sign up for a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop), officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) told lawmakers on Monday.

An amendment to the Nadra Ordinance to remove the condition for Pakistanis working abroad has been sent to the interior ministry for approval, Nadra officials informed the National Assembly’s Committee on Overseas Pakistanis during a briefing.

The fee to obtain a Nicop will also be reduced, the committee was told.

During the meeting, the NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis ordered the removal former premier Nawaz Sharif’s pictures from all Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad.

The committee’s convener, Shagufta Jumani, had expressed displeasure at Sharif’s photo appearing on an Independence Day banner put up by Ambassador Ali Javed at the embassy in Oman. The committee directed the foreign ministry to take appropriate steps in this regard.