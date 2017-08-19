Pakistanis among dead, injured, FO denies

Spain attacks

Observer Report

Madrid

The official Spanish emergency service has announced that Pakistanis were among the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks, however, the Pakistan Foreign Office claims otherwise.

“The dead and wounded victims of the Cambrils and Barcelona attacks according to a provisional balance of 34 different nationalities,” the Directorate General of Civil Protection of Catalunya tweeted on Friday.

The list of 34 nationalities includes people from Germany, Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Italy, France and the UK, among others.

In the first incident which police qualified as a “terrorist attack,” the driver of a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people out of the way and leaving 13 dead.

Some eight hours later in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona, an Audi A3 car hit pedestrians, injuring six civilians – one of them in a critical condition – and one police officer, said the government of the Spanish region of Catalonia where both cities are located. Police shot dead four of the Cambrils attackers and a fifth later died of his injuries.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that according to information received from the Embassy of Pakistan in Madrid and the Consulate General in Barcelona, there were no reports of any Pakistanis among the dead or injured.

“Our missions in Madrid and Barcelona have set up situation rooms, which will continue to operate until required,” it said in a statement.

Islamic State’s propaganda agency Amaq claimed that it was carried out by ‘soldiers’ from the militant group.