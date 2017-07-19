Pakistani students take part in int’l olympiad

Islamabad

Two teams of Pakistani students have participated in International Chemistry and Physics Olympiad at Bangkok, Thailand and Yogyakarta, Indonesia respectively. Teams comprising four Chemistry and five Physics students competed against over 300 talented students of respective subjects from around the world, a press release Tuesday said.

Students were selected under the STEM Careers Programme after nationwide screening tests held in all major cities of the country. Top 50 students for each competition were shortlisted for training in the subjects. After attending three-week long training camps, these students were further shortlisted and trained. Finally, two teams were selected to represent Pakistan in these Olympiad. Final camps for the two teams were set up in Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad respectively.

Students for Chemistry Olympiad included Maha Ayub from The Lyceum School, Karachi, Shah Muhammad Hassan from Generations School, Karachi; Amna Masood from Beaconhouse School System, Islamabad; and Mahnoor Moeen from Iqra Army Public School & College, Quetta.—APP