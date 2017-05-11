Pakistani student secures third position in global competition

Staff Reporter

Pakistani student entrepreneur has secured third position in a global business idea competition that was organised by the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) in Frankfurt, Germany, said the nominated EO Regional Chairman for Middle East, Pakistan & Africa (MEPA), SM Imran, who was also among the judges of the competition.

He said a National University of Science & Technology (NUST) student Muhammad Asad Raza has bagged a distinctive position in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) against his business idea of developing cost effective prosthetics to bring it within the reach of a common man.

It is for the second time that a young talented entrepreneur from Pakistan has attended the EO’s GSEA. “Mr Shoaib Malik from the Lahore Chapter of EO played a vital role in grooming the talented student entrepreneur,” he said, adding: “The quality time put in by Malik has won a distinction for Pakistan.”

SM Imran said as many as 56 students from more than 56 countries appeared in the competition. “The GSEA program is an amazing global competition that brings together the world’s brightest and best entrepreneurs, who are also all balancing the demands of their University studies,” he added.